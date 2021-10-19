Father, daughter drown at Karachi’s Hawksbay beach

KARACHI: A 18-year-old girl and her father drowned at Karachi’s Hawksbay beach on Tuesday evening after they were swept away by strong waves, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the family had arrived at Karachi’s Hawkesbey beach for a picnic. The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Maryam and 45-year-old Sohail Umar.

The bodies were handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.

Incidents of drowning were repeatedly reported at Karachi beaches owing to poor safety measures. Among several other factors, what makes Karachi’s beaches so dangerous is said to be their undeveloped topography.

TWO CHILDREN DROWN IN SHIKARPUR WHILE PLAYING ON CANAL’S BANK

In a similar incident that was reported on October 3, a teenage boy drowned while swimming at Karachi’s Hawkesbay beach.

According to rescue officials, a group of youth arrived at Karachi’s Hawkesbey beach for a picnic. One youth of the merrymaking group was swept away by the waves from the beach.

