Father, son killed in alleged CCD police encounter in Lahore

LAHORE: Two suspects were killed in an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) of Lahore Police on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to a CCD spokesperson, the incident took place in the Shahdara area after the department received information about a street crime involving two motorcyclists.

When police conducted a raid in response to the alert, the suspects allegedly opened fire on CCD personnel, triggering an exchange of gunfire. During the encounter, both suspects, reportedly a father and son, sustained critical injuries and later died while being transported to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Fazlur Rehman and his 25-year-old son, Ameer Abbas. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to CCD officials, two other suspects fled the scene. The CCD further stated that the killed suspects were wanted in several serious criminal cases. A special team has been formed to track down the fleeing suspects.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Lyari, Nabil Gabol, has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Sindh government following the killing of three young men from the Gabol community in an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Sharifabad area, ARY News reported.

While speaking to the media after visiting the families of the three deceased youths, Nabil Gabol accused Sharifabad police of staging a fake encounter that led to their deaths in Karachi.

He warned that if strict action is not taken against the responsible officers, widespread protests will be launched across Karachi.

“The SHO of Sharifabad is directly involved in the killing of these young men,” Nabil Gabol stated.