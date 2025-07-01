Nabeel Gabol gives Sindh govt one-week ultimatum over alleged fake encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Lyari, Nabil Gabol, has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Sindh government following the killing of three young men from the Gabol community in an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Sharifabad area, ARY News reported.

While speaking to the media after visiting the families of the three deceased youths, Nabil Gabol accused Sharifabad police of staging a fake encounter that led to their deaths in Karachi.

He warned that if strict action is not taken against the responsible officers, widespread protests will be launched across Karachi.

“The SHO of Sharifabad is directly involved in the killing of these young men,” Nabil Gabol stated.

Nabil Gabol claimed that he has proof that they were not dacoits, adding that, video evidence shows the deceased were alive when they were caught.

The PPP leader said he had spoken to Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and that Karachi AIG Javed Odho had also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Nabil Gabol stressed that members of the Gabol community and PPP workers were ready to take to the streets of Karachi if justice was not served.

“I have informed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the PPP leadership. These are our own people, and they are only waiting for my call to begin protests,” he said.

He demanded the immediate suspension of the Sharifabad SHO and warned that failure to do so would result in strong demonstrations against Sindh Police, including the blocking of major roads in Karachi.

Earlier, one suspected extortionist was killed and two others were arrested in an alleged encounter with the Specialized Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi police.

SSP SIU, Shoaib Memon, said a gunfight took place between police and a six-member extortion gang. One suspect was killed, two were arrested, and three managed to escape after firing at the police.

SSP Shoaib Memon claimed the arrested and killed suspects were highly dangerous and wanted criminals. He said police teams have been formed to track down the three fugitives.

During the operation, police recovered two 9mm pistols, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone used for making extortion calls to traders.

The deceased was identified as Fayyaz, while the arrested suspects were named Waqas and Rameez.

The operation was carried out after the SIU and CIA police traced the suspects’ location using technical intelligence.