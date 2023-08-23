Father, son shot dead over old ‘enmity’ in Jhelum

JHELUM: Father and son were shot dead over old ‘enmity’ in Punjab’s Jhelum, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting police.

The incident took place in Ghalla Mandi (Grain Mandi), where a man named Faisal aka Pehalwan opened fire on father and son at a grocery store.

As a result, both died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were moved to District Headquarters Hospital.

Police said the incident is a result of old ‘enmity’ and added the attacker has been arrested.

Separately, a tragic incident was reported from Faisalabad where four individuals from the same family were murdered on the occasion of Eid, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the incident occurred in the Khurrianwala area of Faisalabad, where adversaries blinded by animosity unleashed a hail of bullets, claiming the lives of a father, daughter, and two others from the same household, while leaving three individuals, including two women, injured.