26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

Father, son shot dead over old ‘enmity’ in Jhelum

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

JHELUM: Father and son were shot dead over old ‘enmity’ in Punjab’s Jhelum, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting police. 

The incident took place in Ghalla Mandi (Grain Mandi), where a man named Faisal aka Pehalwan opened fire on father and son at a grocery store.

As a result, both died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were moved to District Headquarters Hospital.

Police said the incident is a result of old ‘enmity’ and added the attacker has been arrested.

READ: Three killed, minor injured over ‘personal enmity’ in Karachi

Separately, a tragic incident was reported from Faisalabad where four individuals from the same family were murdered on the occasion of Eid, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the incident occurred in the Khurrianwala area of Faisalabad, where adversaries blinded by animosity unleashed a hail of bullets, claiming the lives of a father, daughter, and two others from the same household, while leaving three individuals, including two women, injured.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.