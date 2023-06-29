Three killed, minor injured over ‘personal enmity’ in Karachi  

KARACHI: At least three people were killed while a four-year-old boy sustained bullet wounds when armed criminals opened fire at them over ‘personal enmity’ in Karachi’s Baldia Town, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting police.

According to details, the incident took place in Baldia’s Rasheedabad area, wherein armed criminals killed three citizens and shot at and wounded a four-year-old boy.

In a statement, the police said the victims suffered bullet wounds and were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

However, three men – two of them were siblings – succumbed to injures while the treatment of four-year-old boy was underway. The victims were identified as Muhammad Junaid, Imtiaz, Seefan and Muhammad Ayan.

Read More: Two including ex-cop killed in Karachi firing over ‘personal enmity’

Superintendent of Police (SP) Baldia said that the preliminary investigation suggests the incident took place due to personal enmity.

Earlier in March, a citizen was shot dead by unidentified assailants over ‘personal enmity’ in Karachi’s Kashmir road area on Thursday.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi in the vicinity of the New town police station, leaving the citizen killed on spot. The attacker managed to flee from the scene.

SP Muhammad Zubair claimed that the incident seems to be of personal enmity as the victim was also attacked in the past. Meanwhile, the forensic team found an old bullet hole in the car.