Karachi citizen shot dead over ‘personal enmity’

KARACHI: A citizen was shot dead by unidentified assailants over ‘personal enmity’ in Karachi’s Kashmir road area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Unidentified assailants have opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi in the vicinity of the New town police station, leaving the citizen killed on spot. The attacker managed to flee from the scene.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Jamshaid Muhammad Zubair, the victim, identified as Amir Haroon – a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, was booked in various cases.

SP Muhammad Zubair claimed that the incident seems to be of personal enmity as the victim was also attacked in the past. Meanwhile, the forensic team found an old bullet hole in the car.

Separately, the forensic team found three bullet marks of Kalashankov on the victim’s car, while the shell have been found at the crime scene.

Police said that the body has been shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

READ: CITIZEN SHOT DEAD TWO IN KARACHI AMID ROBBERY ATTEMPT

Last month, Street criminals killed a citizen near Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan roundabout for resisting a robbery.

A Karachi citizen namely Sameer was killed by street criminals who came to snatch his mobile phone and other belongings.

After facing resistance, they opened fire at him when Sameer used his pistol to kill them. During the resistance, Sameer also injured one of the dacoits but he also received a bullet which claimed his life.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

Comments