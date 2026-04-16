Fatigued Ronaldo threw up after Al-Nassr match, coach says

Cristiano Ronaldo played through illness and vomited after leaders ​Al-Nassr claimed a 15th ‌straight Saudi Pro League victory with a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq, ​coach Jorge Jesus said.

The ​41-year-old forward, who is set to ⁠appear in a record sixth ​World Cup in June, was ​substituted in the 89th minute of Wednesday’s game.

“I was thinking of not ​including him, he wasn’t in ​good shape,” Jesus said. “He was suffering ‌from ⁠stomach pains and a general feeling of fatigue. When I substituted him, he went straight ​to the ​dressing ⁠room and threw up.”

Ronaldo has scored 24 goals ​as Al-Nassr, who are ​on ⁠their longest winning streak in the Saudi top-flight, sit eight points ⁠clear ​at the top ​of the table.