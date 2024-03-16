Benazir Bhutto’s niece Fatima Bhutto welcomes baby boy

Fatima Bhutto, the granddaughter of Pakistan People’s Party founder and Pakistan’s first elected prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, is blessed with a baby boy.

The author of six books, Fatima Bhutto announced the baby boy’s birth on her Instagram handle for her followers.

“Graham and I are so happy to share the news of the birth of our baby boy. We wanted to give our son a name that would bestow him with courage and kindness as he makes his way through the world,” Benazir Bhutto’s niece said in her post.

Read more: Fatima Bhutto ties the knot

“I wanted a name that would act as an inspiration to him in his life but also one that would cloak him in love and strength, a name that he could wear with the knowledge that it was given to him from deep within his mother’s heart and soul to protect him throughout his life, to give him in equal measure both grace and fearlessness, a sense of his homeland and of joy. Every time I thought of what name might do that, I always came back to my beloved father’s name. Please keep us in your prayers 🙏🏽🧿🩵.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Bhutto (@fbhutto)

Fatima Bhutto has named toddler after her late father, Mir Murtaza Byra.

Fatima had tied the knot in Karachi on April 27, 2023. The nikkah ceremony had taken place at the family’s residence in Karachi.