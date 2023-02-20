Fatima Effendi bids adieu to ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’

A-list actor Fatima Effendi Kanwar bid adieu to her beloved character of Hadiya from the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’.

On Sunday, Effendi made her final post about the serial with a BTS picture of the last scene with co-star, Inayat Khan. “How was the end of Muqaddar ka Sitara?” she asked in the caption of the Insta post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Her millions of social followers liked the picture and shared their thoughts about the finale in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar)

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY Digital’s daily play, ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ came to end over the past weekend, with its final episode 62 airing on Saturday.

The story concluded on a positive note with the protagonist, Hadiya (Effendi) tying the knot with her love interest Raazi (Khan), with the blessings of her father-in-law, after her first husband, Faizan (Arez Ahmed) divorced her.

Tanya Hussain bids farewell to ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’

Moreover, Hadiya gave birth to a baby girl whom she named Natasha, after her deceased sister-in-law.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The drama starred A-list actors Fatima Effendi, Arez Ahmed and Inayat Khan as the lead trio, Hadiya, Faizan and Raazi respectively, while the ensemble supporting cast included Tanya Hussain, Babar Ali, Nadia Khan, Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin, Laiba Khan, Rimha Ahmed and Shaista Jabeen.

The play – written by Sadia Akhter and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan – revolved around the burning question of society, “Is Marriage The Solution For Every Problem?”

Comments