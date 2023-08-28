Fatima murder case: Asad Shah’s driver ‘arrested’ in Karachi

KHAIRPUR: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested the driver of Asad Shah, a Pir in Ranipur, rounded up in the Fatima murder case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A 10, housemaid, Fatima, died in Ranipur Haveli of Pir Asad Ali Shah. The postmortem report, confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani.

Aijaz Khaskheli, the driver of Asad Shah, fled Khairpur after the death case of Fatima gained attention.

The arrest was made in Karachi, the sources said.

Earlier, police arrested the medical superintendent of the Ranipur Rural Health Centre Ali Hassan Wassan for facilitating prime suspect Asad Shah and hiding facts in the murder case.

Wassan had allegedly facilitated the prime suspect Asad Shah by transporting Fatima’s body via an ambulance without conducting the post-mortem following the incident.

Deputy Inspector General (IG) Sukkur division, Javed Jiskani said the medical report has confirmed the physical and sexual assault of the minor maid Fatima. The top court further said DNA samples have been collected from the residents of Ranipur Haveli and after the report, the culprit, who raped Fatima will be identified.