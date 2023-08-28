29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Fatima murder case: Asad Shah’s driver ‘arrested’ in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KHAIRPUR: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested the driver of Asad Shah, a Pir in Ranipur, rounded up in the Fatima murder case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A 10, housemaid, Fatima, died in Ranipur Haveli of Pir Asad Ali Shah. The postmortem report, confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani.

Aijaz Khaskheli, the driver of Asad Shah, fled Khairpur after the death case of Fatima gained attention.

The arrest was made in Karachi, the sources said.

Read more: Fatima murder case: Court grants three-day physical remand of prime suspect

Earlier, police arrested the medical superintendent of the Ranipur Rural Health Centre Ali Hassan Wassan for facilitating prime suspect Asad Shah and hiding facts in the murder case.

Wassan had allegedly facilitated the prime suspect Asad Shah by transporting Fatima’s body via an ambulance without conducting the post-mortem following the incident.

Deputy Inspector General (IG) Sukkur division, Javed Jiskani said the medical report has confirmed the physical and sexual assault of the minor maid Fatima. The top court further said DNA samples have been collected from the residents of Ranipur Haveli and after the report, the culprit, who raped Fatima will be identified.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.