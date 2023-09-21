Fatima murder case: ATC grants 5-day physical remand of accused

KHAIRPUR: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted five days physical remand of accused Asad Shah and co-accused, Imtiaz Meerasi in the murder case of child maid Fatima Phuriro, ARY News reported.

The investigation officer produced accused Asad Shah and his facilitator Imtiaz Meerasi before the court of Badar Qazi today.

The investigation officer pleaded for 15 days’ physical remand of the accused. However, the ATC judge approved a five-day remand of the accused in the murder case.

The police on Wednesday released four accused including, SHO Ameer Chang, Dr Fatah Memon and Dr Ali Hasan Wasan. in the murder case of Fatima Phuriro who died in the Haveli of Ranipur.

The investigating officer claimed that the suspects were set free as they were not named in the FIR.

Despite the passage of almost five weeks, co-accused Hina Shah, who is the wife of accused Asad Shah, has not been arrested.

Ejaz Khaskhali, a driver of Hina Shah, was arrested from Karachi by Khairpur Police while 11 others were also taken into custody from Asad’s residence.

The 10-year-old Fatima had died in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her tragic death went viral on social media.

The postmortem report confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani.

After the incident, the police arrested the accused Asad Shah.