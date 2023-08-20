Fatima murder case: MS Ranipur health centre nabbed for ‘hiding facts’

SUKKUR: Police arrested the medical superintendent (MS) of the Ranipur Rural Health Centre Ali Hassan Wassan for facilitating the prime suspect Asad Shah and hiding facts in the housemaid Fatima murder case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Ali Hassan Wassan – the medical superintendent (MS) of the Ranipur Rural Health Centre – has been arrested by police on different charges related to the Fatima torture and murder case.

Wassan had allegedly facilitated the prime suspect Asad Shah by transporting Fatima’s body via an ambulance without conducting the post-mortem. The accused was also facing charges of hiding facts in the case.

Medical report

The medical board has apprehended rape of child maid Fatima, who was killed in Ranipur Haveli, quoting a top police official.

“We have decided to take remand of the under investigation former SHO, head muharrir, doctor and compounder,” DIG Jiskani said. “The accused will be booked in the case to water down facts and burial of the victim without a post-mortem,” top police official said.

DIG Police Sukkur said that the orders have been issued to rescue the children, present in the Haveli. “A police camp will be set up in the haveli to collect DNA samples of all persons,” police official said.

The body of child maid Fatima was exhumed for post-mortem examination and the samples of the body were collected on Saturday in the presence of medical board members and a Judicial Magistrate.

According to the initial post-mortem report, the body of Fatima was in its initial phase of decomposition. “Her face was blue on the one side and green on the other,” according to the report.

“There were torture marks on the body including eyes, waist, forehead, feet, knees and hands.” Some samples have been sent to the lab for micro-biology tests,” report said.

The issue initially came to light after video clips of Fatima’s body bearing severe torture marks went viral on social media. In the video, the seriously injured girl is seen struggling to sit up on her bed but collapses.