Fatima case: Minor maid’s remains exhumed for autopsy

In compliance with a court verdict, the remains of Fatima, a domestic worker who was killed in Ranipur Haveli, have been exhumed for a post-mortem examination, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Under the presence of Medical Board members and a Judicial Magistrate, the body of Fatima – a minor domestic worker – has been exhumed for examination.

The Health Department has reported that two members of the medical team are also present, including doctors from Karachi and Sukkur.

The Health Department has stated that the medical team will inform the Punjab Chief Minister of all the details related to this case.

Earlier to this, the court granted permission to exhume the grave of the minor maid – Fatima – a police picket deployed near the girl’s grave.

According to the details, the local police swung into action on the report of the unusual activity near the victim’s grave.

Following a plea to the court for permission to exhume the grave, the family members are concerned that the victim’s Fatima’s resting place could be tampered, and her remains might disappear.

In an effort to secure the scene and ensure the integrity of the grave, a temporary police picket was established at the burial site.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohail Khoso emphasizing the need to preserve any potential evidence and maintain the sanctity of Fatima’s grave.

It is pertinent to mention here that in Khairpur, ten-year-old Fatima lost her life due to apparent violence, and videos displaying signs of abuse on the innocent girl’s body had also surfaced. Fatima used to work at the house of a prominent figure.

In the video, the child can be seen suffering in distress at the employer’s house, and later, Fatima’s body was buried without a post-mortem examination.