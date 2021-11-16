Fault in Karachi-Islamabad PIA plane evades repair despite hours

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) Islamabad-bound flight, scheduled to take off Tuesday evening but was delayed after it developed a technical snag, could not be flown to its destination as the technician team could not resolve it despite hours as passengers wait out the delay, ARY News reported.

The PIA spokesperson said the technical team could not zero in on the issue and thus it could not be resolved. Now they have arranged for a substitute plane to fly the passengers, PIA spox said.

The substitute flight will take off 1230 tonight for Islamabad, he added.

PIA’s Islamabad-bound flight develops technical fault

Earlier today, the PIA flight from Karachi to Islamabad had reportedly developed a technical fault before taking off to its destination.

At the time of the reportage of this update, the passengers of the PIA’s Karachi-Islamabad flight had already faced a delay in departure of well over 1.5 hours following the aircraft’s technical fault.

Airport sources had earlier said that the flight would likely to depart for Islamabad at 5:30 pm now and that the engineers were currently repairing the aircraft. Sources said that the flight would be cleared to take off after the clearance of the technical fault.

