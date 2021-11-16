PIA’s Islamabad-bound flight develops technical fault

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi to Islamabad has developed a technical fault before taking off to its destination, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The passengers of the PIA’s Karachi-Islamabad flight have faced a delay in departure for more than 1.5 hours following the aircraft’s technical fault.

Airport sources said that the flight is likely to depart for Islamabad at 5:30 pm now and the engineers are currently repairing the aircraft. Sources added that the flight will be cleared to take off after the clearance of the technical fault.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Air Canada aircraft had a close call at Toronto airport due to alleged negligence by the former’s pilot.

Canada’s aviation regulator has issued a report on the near-miss that took place on Oct 17.

The incident involved a PIA Boeing 777-200 aircraft that was preparing to take off from Toronto airport for Islamabad and an Air Canada Boeing 777-333ER arriving from Incheon, South Korea.

The PIA aircraft taxied onto Taxiway Q “without clearance,” the report said, adding the plane passed the hold line on Taxiway Q and entered the runway protected area (RPA) for Runway 23.

It said the Air Canada aircraft that had already begun the final approach to the same runway was instructed to “conduct a go-round”. The aircraft landed safely after a 15-minute delay.

The Canadian aviation authority said an air traffic controller’s timely action averted a potentially disastrous crash.

A spokesperson for the PIA said the management of the national airline has already taken notice of the alleged negligence by its pilot.

