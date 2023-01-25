Fawad Chaudhry challenges his arrest in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday challenged his arrest in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

The former federal minister was arrested by Islamabad police on Wednesday morning from outside his residence for “inciting violence against a constitutional institution”.

In a petition moved through his advocate Barrister Ahmad Pansota, the petitioner maintained that the police did not provide him with a copy of the FIR registered against him.

The plaintiff argued that his arrest was “illegal” as police did not mention the reasons for the arrest.

Police allowed to take Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad

Meanwhile, a court in Lahore allowed the police to take PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad.

The PTI stalwart was presented before the court by the Islamabad Police in tight security to seek a transitory remand to transfer the former federal minister to the federal capital.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyers of Fawad Chaudhry objected to handcuffing the former minister. Police should tell on what ground my client has been taken into custody, Chaudhry’s lawyer said in his arguments before the court.

A local court in Lahore ordered to carry out a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and allowed police to take him to Islamabad.

Earlier, upon arrival at the cantonment katchery, Chaudhry said he is unaware of what charges he has been arrested by Islamabad police.

