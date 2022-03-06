Fawad Chaudhry dares Opp to bring no-trust move against NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday dared opposition to bring no-trust move against speaker National Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry shared a screengrab of a news channel that the opposition is mulling over to bring a no-trust move against the National Assembly speaker rather than the prime minister.

The minister said that he had previously said that this opposition is not capable of doing anything and dared that they should now move ahead with a no-trust move against the speaker.

کہا تھا تم سے نہیں ہو پائے گا:) چلیں اسپیکر کے خلاف بھی لا کر دکھائیں میدان بھی ہے اور گھوڑا بھی اب یہ نہ کہنا امپائر نیوٹرل نہیں تو ہم سے یہ بھی نہ ہو پائے گا:) pic.twitter.com/xkF4yMlnXs — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 6, 2022



“Now they should not say that umpire is not neutral and they are unable to do this as well,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

اب پتہ چلا انہوں نے وزیراعظم کے نہیں بلکہ سپیکر کے خلاف عدم اعتماد لانی ہے کیونکہ اس میں خفیہ رائے شماری ہوتی ہے۔ ان پارٹیوں کی سیاسی پیدائش خفیہ طریقوں سے ہوئی-اس لئے انہیں لگتا ہے یہ اپنے خفیہ بیرونی آقاؤں کے خفیہ پیسوں سے یہ واردات ڈال لیں گے۔ اب آپ آئیں آپکو سرعام ہرائیں گے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 6, 2022

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Sunday said that no-trust move likely to be tabled before the National Assembly on March 8 or 9.

In his informal media talk, Syed Khursheed Shah said that the opposition has completed the numbers’ game for the success of the move and added that a no-trust move will also be introduced against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Comments