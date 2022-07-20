Fawad Chaudhry demands arrest of Zardari, Sanaullah and Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that Asif Ali Zardari, Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar should be arrested besides carrying out legal actions for the illegal use of money in the elections, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry horse trading has been started ahead of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) elections on July 22.

Fawad Chaudhry conducted a press conference in Islamabad today in which he alleged that the evil play started in Punjab and the loyalty of the Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) was being bought for Rs400 million each.

He said that the Punjab people showed their confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to rule them and the political party has 188 votes in the Punjab Assembly.

Fawad alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari transported an MPA Masood Majeed to Turkey after paying Rs400 million. He further alleged that Zardari was using the Sindh government’s resources for horse trading.

“PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz] Home Minister Attaullah Tarar is also trying to buy the loyalty of our MPAs and offered them Rs250 to Rs300 million.”

He said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had also hinted at creating hurdles for PTI to form its government in Punjab after having the majority of PA seats, followed by other PML-N leaders including the information minister.

“The political rivals asked our MPAs to go abroad and they also booked hotels for them. Democracy cannot be strengthened in this way. We are moving to the Supreme Court (SC) which is the only institution to ensure transparency.”

He demanded the immediate arrest of Asif Ali Zardari, Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar besides carrying out legal actions for the illegal use of money in the elections.

Fawad expressed hopes that the PTI’s PA seats will be increased from 15 to 17 as the court ordered the recounting of votes in Rawalpindi and Muzaffargarh constituencies. He reiterated that PTI has completed its number game to elect Pervaiz Elahi as the Punjab CM.

