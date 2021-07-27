PM to seek Opp leader’s suggestion on ECP members: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would seek suggestions from Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif as per the constitution over the appointment of the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that any impression regarding a deadlock between the government and opposition over the appointment of the ECP members is not based on facts.

“The prime minister will seek suggestion from the opposition leader as per the constitutional obligation,” he said adding that a strengthened ECP having the confidence of all Pakistanis is in the best interest of the country.

He said that Imran Khan’s struggle is for a transparent system and the government wanted to move forward on all issues including electoral reforms and NAB laws with an open mind.

“We want to create a consensus on these important matters inside the Parliament,” the information minister said adding that the stability of the system lies in the implementation of the constitutional obligations.

Fawad Chaudhry said that elections, accountability, and a consensus on national security would stabilize the political system in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) retired upon completion of their service period.

The service period of two ECP members, Altaf Ibrahim from Punjab and Irshad Qaiser from KP, was completed. Sources told ARY News that the appointment of new members will be made with the consultation of the government and the opposition.

The government and the opposition are bound to finalize the appointment of ECP members on the vacant seats within 45 days, otherwise, the matter would be forwarded to the Supreme Court (SC).