Fawad Chaudhry clarifies about extension in Eidul Azha holidays

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, on Tuesday clarified that the federal government will not extend Eidul Azha holidays, ARY News reported.

He said this while speaking during the ARY News program powerplay.

“No change in the schedule of Eidul Azha holidays as Prime Minister Imran Khan is not in favor of prolonged holidays,” he added.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) today has recommended the federal government to extend the Eidul Azha holidays.

The National Command Operation Centre has suggested the government review its decision and announce five-day holidays on eve of Eidul Azha. The NCOC has proposed holidays from July 20 to 24.

The federal government on Tuesday announced three-day Eid-ul-Adha holidays from July 20 to 22.

Briefing the media after a meeting of the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet approved a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha that will be celebrated next week.

The first day of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 21 (Wednesday).