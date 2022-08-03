Fawad Chaudhry highlights flaws in PTI prohibited funding verdict

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting serious flaws in the verdict of ECP in PTI prohibited funding case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said several locals and dual nationals have been shown as foreign nationals, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry claimed Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja pronounced a reserved verdict in PTI prohibited funding case after meeting with the PDM leaders.

ECP completely acted tool of PDM, he was quoted as saying. Fawad Chaudhry asked how ECP declared the donors named in the verdict are foreigners, adding that Beenish Faridi is a British national of Pakistani origin, who has recorded her video too but declared a foreign national.

Read more: PTI prohibited funding: Govt to move SC for Imran’s disqualification

Late. Dr Mazhar was also declared a foreigner, who was born in Karachi and his wife is also a Pakistani citizen. The former minister said those who want to launder money, avoid opening bank accounts. PTI received funds through proper banking channels, which record is also available.

Lashing out at ECP, he said the commission give decision in haste even before indictment of Arif Naqvi in United States.

Chaudhry said PTI is going to challenge the verdict of ECP in PTI prohibited funding case and will demand action against the electoral body.

Comments