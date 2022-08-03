PTI prohibited funding: Govt to move SC for Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: In a major development after the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the PTI prohibited funding case, the federal government on Wednesday has decided to move SC for disqualification of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The decision was taken in a meeting of law experts headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by the leaders of the coalition parties.

The law experts briefed the huddle about the decision of the ECP in PTI prohibited funding case. Sources said the government after briefing decided to file a petition in the SC seeking disqualification of Imran Khan and a ban on PTI.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

