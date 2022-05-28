Fawad Chaudhry gets protective bail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday got protective bail from Islamabad High Court in a case registered in Jhelum over Azadi Long March, ARY News reported.

Bail pleas of Fawad Chaudhry and Faraz Chaudhry were taken by Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Athar Minallah. The PTI leaders were booked by Jhelum police for leading the Azadi March convoy from the area on May 25.

According to FIR, the long march participants damaged state property and pelted stones on police officials performing duties in Jhelum.

The IHC chief justice approved the bails of Fawad Chaudhry and Faraz Chaudhry against a surety bond of Rs5,000 each. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also barred police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry and Faraz.

Both were directed to appear before the relevant court within 10 days.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the release of PTI workers who were placed under house arrest during Azadi Long March.

The plea against the arrest of long marchers was taken by the Lahore High Court chief justice. The capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore presented the report regarding the arrest of PTI marchers.

