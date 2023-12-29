Fawad Chaudhry gets relief from LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended an order by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), declaring former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry ‘proclaimed offender’, ARY News reported.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi-led two-member bench heard the petition filed by former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader against the ATC orders.

During the hearing, Fawad Chaudhry’s counsel argued that returning officer (RO) had rejected his client’s nomination papers on objection that the former minister had been declared ‘proclaimed offender’.

He maintained that his client was imprisoned in Adiala Jail, but still the Anti-Terrorism Court declared him a “PO”. “The court could have summoned Fawad by issuing a notice, but this was not done,” he added.

“The ATC orders are contrary to the facts,” he said, urging the LHC to annul the declaration.

After hearing the arguments, the LHC suspended the ATC orders and issued notices to parties while adjourning the hearing till January 11.

Earlier on Dec 16, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from Adiala Jail after NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt signed the former’s arrest warrant.

This year in June, the former minister was among the PTI leaders who attended the launching ceremony of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), which is headed by former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.