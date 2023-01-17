Fawad Chaudhry hopes ‘KP governor won’t waste time in dissolving assembly’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry expressed hope that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor won’t waste time like the Punjab governor in approving the summary for the dissolution of the assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing a press conference along with other PTI central leaders, Fawad Chaudhry said that the KP Assembly will be dissolved in a while. He said that KP chief minister will send the summary to the governor soon.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan fulfilled his promises and sacrificed two provincial governments to bring the country of crises.

Regarding the Punjab caretaker set-up, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI took the steps seriously and recommended appropriate names for the caretaker CM, however, the opposition [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz] showed unseriousness by not providing suitable names.

He said that one of the nominated persons, Ahad Cheema was facing NAB cases.

He also requested Nasir Khosa to change his decision. Chaudhry said that Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera also worked with the PTI government and he is the cabinet secretary of the incumbent government.

He said that the names of bureaucrats recommended by PTI are having good reputation. He expressed hope that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will deliberate on the names given by the PTI.

He said that consensus between the chief minister and the opposition leader is necessary for the caretaker Punjab CM. A dual national can also be appointed for the position, he added.

The PTI VP said that his political party is making maximum efforts to send the incumbent government packing at the earliest. He said that PTI is also willing to hold talks with the federal government regarding the fresh elections and election reforms.

He said that a committee was formed which will be headed by Pervez Khattak to meet NA speaker.

Chaudhry demanded the government to give the position of the leader of the opposition, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship and parliamentary leader to PTI. He said that PTI wants elections in Punjab and KP before Ramazan.

The PTI committee will hold a meeting with the NA speaker to demand the positions while the nominations will be made by Imran Khan.

He, however, said that PTI continued consultations for its return to the National Assembly (NA).

Criticising the federal government, Fawad Chaudhry said that no one is willing to be the member of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing into Imran Khan attack case.

He added that the JIT on Arshad Sharif murder case has also failed to make any progress. He demanded the chief justice to take notice of the lack of progress in the investigation into the Imran Khan attack case.

Regarding the Sindh local government (LG) polls results, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI rejected the results due to ‘rigging and the use of the state machinery by the provincial authorities’.

He said that the Sindh government deliberately spread fear among the citizens to reduce the turnout. He also slammed the election commission for failing to compile the LG polls results after spending three days.

