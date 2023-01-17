KP Assembly to be dissolved today, announces CM Mehmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced on Tuesday that the provincial assembly will be dissolved today, ARY News reported.

As per details, the chief minister made this announcement after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet meeting.

The development came a few days after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

He said that he will send the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly to the KP governor today in the evening,

Mehmood Khan said it was the last cabinet meeting and he is grateful to all of the MPAs for their cooperation throughout the tenure and all the officers and ministers who played their role in the development of the province

Read more: PUNJAB ASSEMBLY DISSOLVED AS GOVERNOR REFUSES TO SIGN SUMMARY

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly stood dissolved constitutionally as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process.

The Punjab Chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after the dissolution of the Punjab assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly will be dissolved immediately.

Comments