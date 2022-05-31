Fawad Chaudhry likens Rana Sanaullah to MQM founder

ISLAMABAD: Former Information Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudry has asserted that if one close its eyes and listen to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, it seems as MQM Founder is speaking.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry pointed out that the MQM founder was weeping in same way after the assassination of party leader Imran Farooq.

“The government tortured unarmed protestors and insulted women. Videos of police violence against the peaceful protestors are viral on social media,” the former federal minister said.

Fawad further said that when Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held a long march, former prime minister Imran Khan directed the chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to facilitate the demonstrators.

‘Commission on threat letter’

The former information minister asked the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan as to why it was not forming an inquiry commission to probe the diplomatic cypher, allegedly containing the evidence of US-backed regime change.

He further pointed out that President Dr Arif Alvi has penned down letters to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to form a commission, but the apex court is reluctant to take steps in this regard. He announced that the party was moving Supreme Court for the decision on whether peaceful protest is PTI’s right or not.

“Spectators”

The PTI leader further criticized the incumbent regime, saying that it seems that the government has been handed over to spectators. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for his sixth foreign tour and is wasting people’s tax money,” he added.

“When he came into power, Shehbaz Sharif declared five houses as camp offices and upgraded the swimming pool and tennis court with millions of rupees,” he claimed.

‘Not returning to NA’

The former minister also dismissed reports of returning to National Assembly, saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has no intention of returning the assembly.

“Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is notifying PTI members and Hamza Shehbaz is currently the Punjab chief minister because of the dissident lawmakers. Certain lobbies within the institutions are supporting Hamza and Shehbaz Sharif,” he concluded.

Comments