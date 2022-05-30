PTI, MQM-P, PPP ‘agree’ to delay local government elections in Sindh

KARACHI: Top political parties in the Sindh province have agreed to ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay local government (LG) elections in the Sindh, ARY NEWS reported.

The political parties that have agreed to extend local government elections included Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The consensus among the parties has emerged during a meeting of the steering committee on changes in local government act in the province. “The recommendations of the committee will be forwarded to the ECP in next 48 hours,” they said.

Schedule for first phase of LG polls

The decision to postpone the local government elections came after the ECP recently issued schedule for the elections.

As per the schedule, the nomination papers for the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh will be submitted to the returning officers (ROs) concerned from June 8 to 11.

The publication of the names of nominated candidates will be on June 13.

The scrutiny of nomination papers by ROs will be during June 15-17. The date for filing appeals against the decision of ROs will be June 18-22 while the last date for deciding appeals by the appellate authority will be June 25.

The date for publication of the revised list of candidates will be June 27 while the last date for withdrawal and publication of the revised candidate list will be June 28.

The date for the allotment of symbols to contesting candidates will be June 29 while the elections will be held on July 24 and results will be consolidated by July 28.

