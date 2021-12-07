Fawad Chaudhry meets SL HC to express grief over Sialkot incident

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday called on Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mohan Wijewickrama in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed grief over the sad incident of killing Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana in Sialkot.

He also apprised the Sri Lankan authorities about the steps being taken by the government of Pakistan against the culprits. All the suspects involved in the incident have been arrested, he told Wijewickrama.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the government’s action to bring the responsible people to justice.

On Monday, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Mohan Wijewickrama had lauded timely action of Pakistan government in Sialkot lynching case.

Read more: PAKISTAN HANDS OVER PRIYANTHA KUMARA’S BODY TO SRI LANKA

This he had said after receiving condolences from a delegation of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Arshad Dad over the brutal killing of Priyantha Kumara, who was brutally lynched by a mob in Sialkot on Friday.

Meanwhile, the body of Priyantha Kumara had been handed over to Sri Lankan authorities.

Pakistan’s assistant high commissioner to Sri Lanka received the mortal remains of Priyantha Kumara at Colombo airport.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!