Pakistan hands over Priyantha Kumara’s body to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: The body of foreign national Priyantha Kumara, who was brutally lynched by a mob in Sialkot, has been handed over to Sri Lankan authorities, ARY News reported.

Pakistan’s assistant high commissioner to Sri Lanka received the mortal remains of Priyantha Kumara at Colombo airport.

Earlier in the day, the body of a Sri Lankan citizen was sent off to Colombo with state honours from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

🇵🇰AHC Mr Tanvir Ahmad @TanvirABhatti & Press Secy @KalsoomQaiser1 arriving @BIA_SriLanka for receiving mortal remains of #PriyanthaKumara & to convey the sorrow & sympathies of 🇵🇰people & Govt to the relatives of the deceased.🇱🇰State Minister Hon.@TharakaBalasur1 was also present pic.twitter.com/nT97EvsSP5 — Pakistan High Commission Sri Lanka (@PakinSriLanka) December 6, 2021

Special representative of Prime Minister for religious harmony Tahir Ashrafi, Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam A and officials of Sri Lankan High Commission were present on the occasion.

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership on Monday vowed to bring perpetrators behind the murder of a Sri Lankan factory manager, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot to justice.

During a meeting on the law and order situation headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, NSA Moeed Yusuf and other civil and military leaders, the participants expressed remorse over the murder of Priyantha Kumara.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also invited Malik Adnan, a colleague of the Sialkot factory manager who tried his utmost to shelter and save Priyantha Kumara from the mob in Sialkot to the PM Office tomorrow (Tuesday).

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Malik Adnan — a colleague of the Sri Lankan man lynched by a mob in Sialkot was staying at PM House as a guest of prime minister and will meet the latter tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sialkot incident

The tragic incident had taken place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

This was not it, the enraged people had shown no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

