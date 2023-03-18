Fawad Chaudhry, other PTI leaders barred from visiting Zaman Park

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Saturday barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and other party leaders from visiting Zaman Park, residence of former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police barred PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and other party leaders – Shireen Mazari, Manza Hasan and Hasaan Khawar – from visiting Zaman Park.

دستور کا آرٹیکل 15 شہریوں کو آزادانہ نقل و حمل کا بنیادی حق دیتا ہےمگر مجرموں پر مشتمل امپورٹڈ سرکار دستور کی منشاء سے مکمل بے نیاز شہروں کے شہر مقبوضہ بستیوں میں بدل رہی ہے! @fawadchaudhry زمینی صورتحال دکھاتے ہوئے pic.twitter.com/YJ6EwUq51X — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023

The PTI leaders attempt to walk towards Imran Khan’s residence due to closure of roads. In a statement, the party senior vice president termed the police move to block roads ‘unconstitutional and illegal’.

Fawad said that the ‘atrocities’ by the police in Zaman Park was recorded on camera. “What happened in Zaman Park today was a mockery of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision,” he added.

Sources told ARY News that the district administration has released the water after demolishing the camp outside the PTI chief’s residence.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab police broke into Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

The police arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable also got injured in retaliation from the PTI workers.

