Fawad Chaudhry says govt ready to withdraw PECA ordinance

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Wednesday that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is ready to withdraw amendments recently made in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (PECA) through a presidential ordinance, ARY News reported.

The minister made these remarks while speaking to a private news channel.

Fawad Chaudhry further said the government has handed over the mandate to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi regarding the amendments in PECA law.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry earlier in the day telephoned Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and offered him to mediate between government and media over PECA law.

During the telephonic conversation, Pervaiz Elahi thanked over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to inquire about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat as they also discussed important matters including PECA law.

The PML-Q leader conveyed reservations of media over the law to which Fawad Chaudhry said that the government believes in freedom of speech, however, no one should be allowed to target the personal life of a person in the guise of criticism.

“We are working on effective regulation in this regard,” he said and asked Pervaiz Elahi to play his role in mediating between media and government on PECA law. “We will ensure implementation on whatever agreement is being made with the media,” he said.

President Arif Alvi recently ratified Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and according to the Amended PECA Ordinance, stricter penalties will be imposed for spreading fake news and hate speech content on electronic and social media platforms.

The amended act will also pave way for action over hate speech and fake news against the national institutions including the armed forces and national figures.

