President Arif Alvi ratifies PECA, ECP code of conduct ordinances

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Sunday ratified Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and Election Act, 2017 amendment ordinances, ARY News reported.

According to the Amended PECA Ordinance, stricter penalties will be imposed for spreading fake news and hate speech content on electronic and social media platforms.

The amended act will also pave way for action over hate speech and fake news against the national institutions including the armed forces and national figures.

Under the amended law, the violators will be issued non-bailable arrest warrants and up to Rs1 million fine.

Speaking about the PECA Ordinance, Faroogh Naseem said the trial of the suspect nabbed under PECA will be completed in six months and the guilty will be handed over a punishment of five years.

The subordinate court will be accountable to the high court judge over failure to complete the trial of electronic crimes within six months.

The accused punished under PECA cannot get bail, Farogh Naseem added.

Election Act, 2017

President Alvi also signed an amended Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct, paving the way for ministers and parliamentarians to run election campaigns of their favourite candidates in the country.

President Arif Alvi promulgated the ordinance after the federal cabinet yesterday approved an ordinance, making amendments in the election commission’s code of conduct.

It is pertinent to mention here that reservations have been raised from both sides of the aisle in the Parliament over the code of conduct of the ECP previously and the new changes to the ECP law will now allow lawmakers and ministers to attend public gatherings.

