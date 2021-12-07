Fawad Chaudhry praises Maryam Nawaz, Hamza’s singing skills

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Tuesday praised the hidden singing talent of PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz after the duo were seen singing during Junaid Safdar’s wedding event a day ago.

“It’s perfectly okay. This is how it normally happens in Pakistan,” said Chaudhry while appreciating the singing skills of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

“We only have political differences with them and our only concern is that they should not fund weddings through nation’s money,” the minister said.

Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities are in full swing in Lahore and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had already suspended her political activities for two weeks.

مریم نواز نے گانا گایا تو تقریب پر سحر طاری ہو گیا ۔زبردست آواز ۔تم دینا ساتھ میرا او ہمنوا ۔۔@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/bWDMr2muuP — Arif Malik (@arifawan779) December 6, 2021

Maryam and Hamza sang at one of the events a day ago and their videos have been circulating on the internet.

The video of Hamza Shahbaz singing ‘Hame tum se pyar kitna’ and ‘Suhani chandni raatein’ at the pre-wedding event of Safdar has also gone viral on internet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif, son and daughter-in-law of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, will be held in Lahore on December 17.

