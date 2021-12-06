Maryam Nawaz singing at Junaid Safdar’s wedding event, video goes viral

LAHORE: A video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz singing at her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities has gone viral on social media.

Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities are in full swing in Lahore and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had already suspended her political activities for two weeks.

In a video, Maryam Nawaz can be seen signing the classic tune ‘Jab koi baat biggar Jaye’ while sitting next to his cousin Hamza Shehbaz.

مریم نواز نے گانا گایا تو تقریب پر سحر طاری ہو گیا ۔زبردست آواز ۔تم دینا ساتھ میرا او ہمنوا ۔۔@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/bWDMr2muuP — Arif Malik (@arifawan779) December 6, 2021

The video has gone viral on the internet and has been shared hundreds of times since it was uploaded on social media.

The video of Hamza Shahbaz singing ‘Hame tum se pyar kitna’ and ‘Suhani chandni raatein’ at the pre-wedding event of Safdar has also gone viral on internet.

Hamza Shehbaz, as he crooned to the audience, sat next to the PML-N vice president and his cousin Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain Safdar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif, son and daughter-in-law of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, will be held in Lahore on December 17.

Junaid Safdar, the grandson of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, also shared an invitation card of his valima (wedding reception) on Instagram.

