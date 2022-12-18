Fawad Chaudhry terms Pervaiz Elahi’s statement ‘surprising’

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has termed Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s recent statement ‘surprising’, noting that PML-Q’s stance was different from his party, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively, the former federal minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership has not faced any hardships, adding that his party’s stance was different from PML-Q’s one.

However, Fawad Chaudhry, said the PML-Q will always stand by Imran Khan’s decision. “Moonis Ealhi has assured the PTI Chairman of full support,” he said, adding: “Pervaiz Elahi has had a similar position before”.

Punjab now belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fawad said, adding that Q-League has benefit in staying with his party.

He reiterated that if the government was ready to hold talks on framework of general elections, there will be no need to dissolve the assemblies.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi expressed displeasure over the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his continuous criticism of ex-army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking on the ARY News programme The Reporters, Punjab CM Elahi said that he had urged the PTI chief to avoid criticism of Gen (r) Bajwa during his yesterday’s Liberty Chowk rally speech. “Imran Khan criticised Gen Bajwa in his Lahore speech during my presence which is an injustice to me,” he said.

He went on to say that Gen Bajwa frequently helped PTI during its government and criticism of him after his retirement was unfair. CM Elahi said that his party supported PTI in the Centre and Punjab despite reservations.

Pervaiz Elahi said the PML-Q endorsed Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but we could not stab our benefactors in the back.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in his Lahore speech announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

