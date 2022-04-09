Fawad Chaudhry reveals details of discussion with Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said on Saturday that country’s political issues will remain unresolved if bids for horses and mules continue in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that a conspiracy is being hatched against Imran Khan today, Shahbaz Sharif is being charged on Monday in corruption cases and yet he is running to become PM.

He said that we have no other option but to hold elections.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Supreme Court and the Parliament have different opinions at present. The different opinions of the two important institutions are not good for the country. The Election Commission has started its own drama. The Election Commission says that they cannot hold elections for 7 months.

Read more: WATCH: FAWAD CHAUDHRY, SAAD RAFIQUE SPEAK IN WHISPERS DURING NA SESSION

Fawad Chaudhry said that it is written in the constitution that the job of the Election Commission is to hold elections. He said that look at social media, people are saying that imported government is not acceptable.

The minister said that talks were held with other opposition leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah and all of them said that an election is the only solution and there is no other way to move forward.

He said that whether there is a vote of no-confidence or not, the crisis will continue to escalate. The prime minister has said that he respects the order of the Supreme Court.

Comments