Watch: Fawad Chaudhry, Saad Rafique speak in whispers during NA session

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique held a cordial meeting during the crucial National Assembly no-trust voting session.

The meeting between two lawmakers took place after the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12:30pm.

In a video, the two MNAs could be seen talking to each other in a friendly environment.

Similarly, Khalid Magsi from the opposition benches also went to the treasury benches to meet Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

The crucial National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was adjourned till 12:30pm.

The voting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is also on the agenda. The no-trust motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda.

The joint opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

