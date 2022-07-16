Fawad Chaudhry reveals two more PML-N MPAs resigned

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has revealed that two more Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) tendered their resignations, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While talking to ARY News special election transmission, Fawad Chaudhry claimed that two more PML-N MPAs have resigned and the number game in the Punjab Assembly went more interesting.

He claimed that a PML-N MPA will announce his resignation within one hour while another provincial lawmaker will make an announcement on Sunday.

Chaudhry said that an MPA Kashif Mehmood has been disqualified in Bahawalpur. He added that PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were having a total of 170 lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly which will be reduced to 168.

Earlier in the day, Fawad Chaudhry accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of rigging in Punjab by-elections.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former federal minister said that the election commission was involved in ‘rigging’ the Punjab by-elections.

“The Courts have rejected every decision of the electoral watchdog. Today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the Election Commission’s notification to appoint polling agents from the respective constituencies,” he added.

The PTI leader claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) threatened a factory owner – Malik Zulfiqar – to increase people’s strength in Maryam Nawaz’s Multan rally.

“The Punjab government is registering fake cases and using state machinery against PTI candidates,” he said, adding that anyone who joins PTI in Punjab is being considered a ‘criminal’.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the Budget session didn’t took place in Punjab and whatever is being spent is illegal. “The provincial government are arresting people who are supporting and campaigning for PTI in Punjab by-polls,” he added.

The former minister vowed to win at least 16 seats in the Punjab by-elections, scheduled to be held tomorrow (July 17) despite the ‘obstacles’ by the provincial government.

