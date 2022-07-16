Punjab by-polls: Another religious party announces support to PTI

ISLAMABAD: The major religious parties have continued to join hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of Punjab by-polls. Jamiat Ahle Hadees (JAH) has announced to support PTI in the forthcoming by-elections on 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The JAH and PTI signed a political cooperation agreement in which the Jamiat Ahle Hadees agreed to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates in Punjab by-polls.

A JAH delegation met PTI Chairman Imran Khan and announced to support PTI in tomorrow’s by-elections in Punjab. The delegation members included Maulana Sharif, Maulana Manzoor Ahmed, Fazlur Rehman Madani, Tariq Mehmood Yazdani, Zakir-ur-Rehman, Maulana Naimur Rehman Sheikhupura, Azeemuddin Lakhvi and Maulana Inayatur Rehman Jameel.

Both political parties agreed on joint efforts for transforming Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state. Imran Khan thanked JAH delegation for showing support to PTI candidates in Punjab by-elections.

Earlier in June, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) had reached a comprehensive agreement on political cooperation.

A formal agreement for political cooperation had been reached between PTI and MWM which was signed by the parties’ heads, Imran Khan and Allama Raja Nasir Abbasi.

In June, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sherani group leader and former Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Council (CII) Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani had also announced an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on political and religious matters.

The old friend of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had reached KP House in Islamabad and met the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The announcement of the alliance between the JUI-Sherani group and PTI had officially made after the meeting. Expressing his views on the occasion, Maulana Muhammad Sherani had said that the movement against Islamophobia is common among both parties. He had underlined the need for the elimination of discrimination in society.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had welcomed the JUI-Sherani group leaders and asked the religious leaders to come forward for the guidance of the nation.

