PTI, MWM agree on political cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) have reached a comprehensive agreement on political cooperation, ARY News reported on Monday.

An MWM delegation led by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas held a meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan. The meeting was also attended by PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari and others.

They discussed the current political situation and matters related to mutual interests. A detailed discussion was held on political cooperation between both political parties.

READ: JUI SHEERANI FACTION TO SEAL ALLIANCE WITH PTI

A formal agreement for political cooperation was reached between PTI and MWM which was signed by the parties’ heads, Imran Khan and Allama Raja Nasir Abbasi.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف اور مجلس وحدت المسلمین کے مابین اشتراک عمل کا جامع معاہدہ طے پا گیا – عملامہ راجہ ناصر عباس کی قیادت میں مجلس وحدت المسلمین کی چیئرمین تحریک انصاف سے اہم ملاقات – pic.twitter.com/F6XuSjEUhq — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 20, 2022

Both political parties have announced not to accept anyone’s slavery and made a consensus on not allowing any country to establish military bases on Pakistani soil.

They agreed on standing firmly on the narrative of an independent foreign policy besides agreeing on ending injustice in the country. Both parties will make efforts for resolving disputes between Muslim countries through dialogues and refrain from being parties in conflicts between Muslim states.

PTI and MWM have also vowed to ensure unity, security and stability of Pakistan besides struggling for protecting the ideological boundaries of the country. They agreed on joint efforts for political, economic and defence sovereignty of the country.

READ: SINDH LG POLLS: JUI-F JOINS HANDS WITH PTI TO GIVE TOUGH TIME TO PPP

There will be no deviation from the national stance on Kashmir and Palestine, the agreement stated, adding that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles regarding Israel.

It stated that Pakistan wants ties with all countries on the basis of equality and its foreign policy will prioritise stopping any foreign interference in the internal affairs.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed that his political party and MWM have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today for political cooperation. He said that PTI is getting popularity in religious circles and a few days ago, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Sherani group had signed a political agreement.

He added that a delegation comprising renowned clerics of Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat had also expressed full confidence in the PTI and shown willingness to continue the struggle for Pakistan’s sovereignty, independence and an independent foreign policy.

“It is decided that a meeting will also be organised between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and MWM leaders. A political committee is constituted and four members will be included from both political parties. Both parties will also formulate a political strategy in the coming days.”

Comments