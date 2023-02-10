Fawad Chaudhry says ‘LHC verdict paved way for general polls’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry termed the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict for Punjab by-polls as the victory of the nation and said that the ruling paved way for general polls in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry said that the LHC gave a historical verdict and it protected the Constitution by ordering the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold Punjab by-polls in 90 days.

He said that the verdict was also the victory of PTI’s stance. The PTI vice president said that the election commission was directed to announce the election schedule.

Fawad Chaudhry also invited the federal government to hold talks with the PTI for fresh polls instead of using tactics to delay the elections. He said that the country cannot bear the severe consequences of any constitutional violation.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise by-polls in Punjab within three months.

The LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan announced the reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the court orders for Punjab by-polls.

In a short verdict, the high court ordered the election commission for organising by-polls in Punjab within 90 days.

The LHC directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule in accordance with the Constitution.

