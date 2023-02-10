LHC orders ECP to hold Punjab by-polls in three months

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise by-polls in Punjab within three months, ARY News reported on Friday.

The LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan announced the reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the court orders for Punjab by-polls.

In a 16-page short verdict, the high court ordered the election commission for organising by-polls in Punjab within 90 days.

The LHC directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule in accordance with the Constitution.

It further stated that the elections should be conducted within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

However, it is not clear in the law who will announce the date of elections in case of dissolution of assemblies, it added.

In light of the court’s decisions, the ECP is possessing the mandate to conduct elections as an independent and impartial institution.

Earlier in the day, Justice Jawad Hassan heard a plea filed by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar seeking direction to the Punjab governor to immediately announce the date of elections in the province.

The Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr Usman Anwar and the chief secretary appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, Punjab IGP assured the court they will follow whatever decision was made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Punjab governor’s lawyer maintained that Balighur Rehman was not bound to give a date for elections as an interim cabinet had already been formed. He pleaded with the court to return the pleas as inadmissible with a fine on the petitioner.

PTI’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar, while responding to the governor’s lawyer, said President Arif Alvi could give an election date as the IGP and chief secretary had assured of performing their duties. He said the president could announce the date through a notification.

