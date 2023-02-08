LHC denies providing lower judiciary for election duties

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday denied the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), provision of officers of the lower judiciary for election duties, ARY News reported.

The LHC registrar in a written response to the ECP excused itself from providing the staff of the lower judiciary for the election duties during by-pols in the province.

Currently, more than 1.3 million cases are pending in the lower courts and due to the flux of cases, the staff cannot be provided for the election duties, the letter read.

The letter further stated that the experiment of providing the lower judiciary staff for the election duties had not proved good.

It may be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan demanded of the LHC to nominate the staff of the lower judiciary for the duties of ROs, and DROs during the polls.

The request was made by the chief justice by the chief election commissioner (CEC) during a meeting.

Sources added that the election commission would start deputation of the ROs and DROs after the provision of the workforce by the subordinate courts.

As per sources, if the assembly is dissolved on completion of the constitutional period then the elections will be held in 60 days, while in case of premature dissolution, polls would be held within 90 days.

