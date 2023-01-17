Punjab by-polls: ECP decides appointing ROs, DROs from judiciary

ISLAMABAD: For Punjab by-polls after the dissolution of the assembly, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to appoint returning officers (ROs) and deputy returning officers (DROs) from the judiciary, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that the ECP decided to appoint ROs and DROs from the judiciary. The ECP requested the Supreme Court (SC) for the ordering the subordinate courts to provide the workforce for Punjab by-polls.

The request was made by the chief justice by the chief election commissioner (CEC) during a meeting today. The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will make a decision after holding consultations with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) following the CEC’s request.

Sources added that the election commission will start deputation of the ROs and DROs after the provision of the workforce by the subordinate courts. Sources said that the ECP will start deputations from the bureaucracy if the subordinate courts refuse to provide the workforce for the Punjab by-polls.

On January 13, following the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) showed readiness to hold general elections across the country.

As per sources, if the assembly is dissolved on completion of the constitutional period then the elections will be held in 60 days, while in case of premature dissolution, polls would be held within 90 days.

