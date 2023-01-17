Dissolution of assembly: KP CM sends summary to governor

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has signed and forwarded the summary to the governor for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After dissolving the Punjab Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also dissolved the KP Assembly to pave way for the organisation of the general elections.

KP CM Mahmood Khan sent the summary to the governor for the dissolution of the assembly. The provincial assembly will be dissolved within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision as per the Constitution.

CM Khan said that he decided to dissolve the assembly in national interests. He claimed that PTI will establish its government with a two-thirds majority in the next general elections.

READ: KP ASSEMBLY TO BE DISSOLVED TODAY, ANNOUNCES CM MEHMOOD KHAN

KP CM’s special aide on information Barrister Saif, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’ confirmed that the chief minister forwarded the summary to the governor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that the current rulers are not ready to work within the constitutional and legal boundaries. He said that the KP governor already told them that he will follow in the footsteps of the Punjab governor.

Barrister Saif said that it is a constitutional requirement to conduct fresh elections within 90 days and any unconstitutional steps could be challenged in court.

READ: FAWAD CHAUDHRY HOPES ‘KP GOVERNOR WON’T WASTE TIME IN DISSOLVING ASSEMBLY’

He added that the incumbent government will definitely flee from the polls and find a way to run avoid entering the election phase.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry confirmed on Twitter that the KP chief minister sent the summary for the dissolution of the assembly following the directives of Imran Khan. He said that the assembly will be dissolved on Thursday if the governor avoids signing it.

وزیر اعلی خیبرپختونخواہ محمود خان نے پارٹی کے فیصلے اور عمران خان کی ہدایت کے مطابق اسمبلی کی تحلیل کی سمری گورنر خیبر پختونخواہ کو بھجوا دی ہے ، اگر گورنر نے 48 گھنٹوں میں اسمبلی تحلیل نہ کی تو جمعرات کو اسمبلی تحلیل ہو جائے گی،اس فیصلے سے ملک میں عام انتخابات کی راہ ہموار ہو گی pic.twitter.com/LMitsdYyE7 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 17, 2023

Comments