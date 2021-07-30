Pakistan will continue arbitration for Afghan peace, Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Addressing the session organized Friday in the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum, federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has said it is pleasant to see youngsters from both the neighbouring countries coming together as Pakistan wishes peace fostering across the border, ARY News reported.

پاکستان کی مستقبل کی معیشت مستحکم افغانستان کے گرد گھومتی ہے. ہم وسطی ایشیائی ریاستوں کے ساتھ مضبوط مواصلاتی روابط کے خواہاں ہیں. صرف مستحکم اور پرامن افغانستان سے ہی وسطی ایشیائی ریاستوں اورخطے میں مواصلاتی رابطے ممکن ہو سکتے ہیں۔ @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/B2tzSL0WES — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) July 30, 2021

The federal minister said the country desired regional trade and multilateral economic ties to flourish and Pakistan will continue to play the role of facilitator of Afghan peace for this to realization.

Pakistan is not supporting or empowering one warring group at the expense of the other in Afghanistan, he said, adding that the only desired goal is peace for which the country’s policy is clear.

There is no one group that can claim the electorate of the entire country and thus a collaborative government can be a workable solution, he suggested in the youth forum address.

He lamented that the superpowers pull out conveniently after serving their interests but it is us that has to bear the aftermath. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan have borne the brunt of superpowers invading the region, he said.

Separately, the information minister said a visit of Pakistani journalists to Afghanistan is being planned, suggesting a better coverage of the developing situation.