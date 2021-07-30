Friday, July 30, 2021
Web Desk

NSA Moeed Yusuf meets US counterpart

WASHINGTON: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Friday held a crucial meeting with his US counterpart, ARY News reported.

In a meeting with Jake Sullivan, the matter related to bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed. Both the NSAs agreed to keep the momentum in Pak-US ties.

The US NSA underlined the importance of immediate steps to defuse tensions in Afghanistan.

Read more: Civil war in Afghanistan can spell danger for Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf

Dr Moeed Yusuf left for an official visit to the United States, earlier this week.

His visit is part of high-level engagements between the two countries, which were agreed between him and his counterpart Jake Sullivan in their last meeting in Geneva on May 24.

He will also call on other US legislators, senior officials, besides interacting with the Pakistani American community,

US think tanks and US media among others.

