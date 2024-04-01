Fawad Chaudhry secures bail in NAB case

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a construction project embezzlement case on Monday, ARY News reported.

In a significant development, the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, who had been detained on judicial remand at Adiala jail in connection with a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case.

The Islamabad High Court’s two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood granted bail to Fawad Chaudhry.

The lawyer of the accused filed a post-arrest bail application before the court.

Earlier this year, an accountability court in Islamabad rejected the bail plea of former federal minister in a corruption case.

AC judge Nasir Javed heard the case and rejected Chaudhry’s bail plea in a case related to misappropriation in construction projects in Jhelum.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry along with his group announced the boycott of the general elections 2024.

According to details, the former minister wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in which it was said that there is no point in such elections in which ‘there is no right to choose’.

Fawad Chaudhry is currently in jail over allegations of financial irregularities in the development projects in Jhelum, Punjab.