Sunday, January 2, 2022
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

Fawad Chaudhry says Sehat Card facility fully activated in Lahore division

test

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the Sehat Card facility is now fully available in Lahore Division.

Chaudhry in a Tweet said all families residing in Punjab will be eligible to avail medical treatment annually up to one million rupees in the next 45 days.

The minister said the government will bear all the expenses on the health treatment of the people under this revolutionary programme.

Read more: HEALTH CARD TO BENEFIT 30M FAMILIES OF PUNJAB: PM IMRAN KHAN

Earlier this week, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said the government is committed to transforming Pakistan into a welfare state.

“Ask overseas Pakistanis what a welfare state is,” PM Imran Khan had said while addressing a Naya Pakistan Health Card distribution ceremony in Lahore.

He said that Rs400 billion would be spent for the provision of health facilities to 30 million families, time will tell where the health card will take the country, he added.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.