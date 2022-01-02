Fawad Chaudhry says Sehat Card facility fully activated in Lahore division

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the Sehat Card facility is now fully available in Lahore Division.

Chaudhry in a Tweet said all families residing in Punjab will be eligible to avail medical treatment annually up to one million rupees in the next 45 days.

لاہور ڈویژن میں صحت کارڈ کی سہولت مکمل طور پر میسر ہو گئ ہے آئندہ 45 دنوں میں صوبہ پنجاب کے تمام خاندان صحت کارڈ کے ذریعے دس لاکھ تک سالانہ کے علاج کے اھل ہوں گے، اس انقلابی پروگرام سے لوگوں کی صحت کے اخراجات اب ان کے بجٹ کا حصہ نہیں رہے اور یہ خرچ مکمل طور پر حکومت اٹھاُرہی ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 2, 2022

The minister said the government will bear all the expenses on the health treatment of the people under this revolutionary programme.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said the government is committed to transforming Pakistan into a welfare state.

“Ask overseas Pakistanis what a welfare state is,” PM Imran Khan had said while addressing a Naya Pakistan Health Card distribution ceremony in Lahore.

He said that Rs400 billion would be spent for the provision of health facilities to 30 million families, time will tell where the health card will take the country, he added.

